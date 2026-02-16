Despite UPI surge, CIC hits record ₹40 trillion in January: SBI report

While currency in circulation (CIC) touched an all-time high of around ₹40 trillion for the fortnight ended January 31, 2026, the cash-to-GDP ratio has been steadily declining, according to a report by the State Bank of India.

“Intriguingly, though the volume of cash in circulation has continued to grow, the ‘cash-to-GDP’ ratio has declined in recent years to 11 per cent in FY26 from 14.4 per cent in FY21,” the report said. The models showed that the direction of change of currency and GDP may be the same, but incremental GDP growth is now being less financed by cash and more through UPI.