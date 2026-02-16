Despite UPI surge, CIC hits record ₹40 trillion in January: SBI report

“The motive to hold cash has also jumped, particularly in rural areas with low interest rates and the penchant for consumption,” the report said, noting that declining interest rates may have also resulted in higher precautionary demand for money.
Another reason for the surge in CIC could be that with the rise in precious metals prices, there could have been rising currency in circulation through recycling of gold/silver from households.
According to the report, currency with the public (CWP), which accounts for nearly 97.6 per cent of CIC, also reached an all-time high of around ₹39 trillion, registering an annual growth of 11.5 per cent. The report said that if current trends persist, incremental growth in CWP during FY26 could surpass the post-pandemic spike recorded in FY21.