Govt's ₹45,000 cr schemes to boost global competitiveness: Exporters

The two schemes with an outlay of ₹45,000 crore approved by the government for exporters will help industry tackle long-standing challenges such as affordable finance, compliance complexities, and branding gaps, exporters say.

They said that the Export Promotion Mission (₹25,060 crore) and the Credit Guarantee Scheme (₹20,000 crore) will strengthen India's export ecosystem and global competitiveness.

Sanjay Budhia, Chairman of CII's National Committee on Exports and Managing Director of Patton International Ltd, said these measures aim to empower MSMEs, first-time exporters, and labour-intensive sectors, ensuring resilience amid global trade uncertainties.

Budhia said, "By integrating financial and non-financial interventions under one umbrella, it tackles long-standing challenges such as affordable finance, compliance complexities, and branding gaps, unlocking new opportunities for MSMEs" He added that digital integration with existing trade systems will transform the exporter experience, reducing paperwork, enabling faster disbursals, and enhancing coordination.