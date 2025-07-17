India likely to settle for 10-15% tariff in interim trade deal with US

India may have to settle for tariffs of up to 15 per cent on its shipments under the interim trade deal with the US, currently under discussion, a government official said requesting anonymity. This will still put it in a better position than competing developing countries, such as Indonesia (19 per cent) and Vietnam (20 per cent), which have agreed to higher tariffs in deals with Washington.

“The US made it clear to us that even in trade deals, the 10 per cent base tariff will remain, though we were hoping to get relief on that. Now, we are seeking a 10 per cent tariff on our labour-intensive exports, such as apparel, leather, footwear, and gems & jewellery, and up to 15 per cent tariff on non-labour-intensive items,” the official said, adding: “Ours will be a much more nuanced and balanced deal than the one finalised by the US with Indonesia.”

ALSO READ: Thailand to cut tariffs on 90% of US goods to avoid Trump trade levy US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a trade deal with India would be on the “same line” as that with Indonesia, which will face a 19 per cent tariff. India is insisting that the deal should be subject to the outcome of the judicial battle in the US over the legality of the reciprocal tariff. “If the US Supreme Court declares the reciprocal tariff illegal and the US tariffs revert to the earlier MFN (most-favoured nation or non-discriminatory tariff) levels, then it should be applicable to India as well,” he added.

While maintaining that negotiations for the India-US interim trade deal are heading in the right direction, the official said the contentious issues of market access in dairy and genetically-modified (GM) crops still remain unresolved. “The US is insisting on both. We are hoping the GM crop issue could be deferred to be discussed later under the full-fledged bilateral trade agreement. Given the upcoming elections, it is also difficult for India to yield on the dairy sector,” he added. A team of officials from New Delhi is currently in Washington to negotiate an interim trade agreement ahead of the August 1 deadline.