India to stay resilient amid global trade tensions, says Sunil Mittal

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal has exuded confidence in India's ability to move at a steady economic clip even in face of global headwinds intensified by rising trade disputes and ongoing conflicts.

Penning a note in Airtel's latest annual report, the telecom industry stalwart said that political stability and a robust policy push across key sectors, including infrastructure, logistics and supply chains, are creating a conducive investment climate and driving India's ambitions of becoming a manufacturing hub for the world.

Acknowledging that overall global macroeconomic growth has been subdued and divergent across different regions, Mittal called for coordinated action to ensure sustainable momentum.

"India is likely to sustain its stable economic performance, even amid global uncertainties heightened by escalating trade tensions and ongoing conflicts. Global macroeconomic growth has been subdued, diverging sharply across regions and requiring coordinated action to ensure sustainable momentum," he wrote. The Indian economy demonstrated resilience in FY25, retaining its position among the world's fastest growing large economies, with an estimated GDP growth of 6.5 per cent Mittal said, adding that India's strides on investments and manufacturing are being complemented by its fast-expanding digital economy. "India's digital economy has surged ahead with double-digit growth, propelled by unprecedented digital engagement from individuals, enterprises and governments," he said.