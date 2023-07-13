Home / Economy / News / Clarificatory amendment to GST Act on online gaming in monsoon session

Clarificatory amendment to GST Act on online gaming in monsoon session

The implementation takes effect only when state legislatures have also passed amendments in state GST laws, Revenue Secretary said, adding that it will take some time

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday said the central government will bring clarificatory amendments to the GST Act in the monsoon session of Parliament to implement GST Council's decision of imposing 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casino and horse racing.

The monsoon session will begin on July 20 and end on August 11, 2023.

"It will be our effort to draft the law and introduce it in Parliament and get it passed in the monsoon session," he told PTI in an interview.

The implementation takes effect only when state legislatures have also passed amendments in state GST laws, he said, adding, that it will take some time.

"This is a clarificatory amendment. It has been our view that online games for stakes depend on outcomes...whether game of skill or game of chance. The Council has only reiterated and confirmed that view that these games are taxable at 28 per cent on the full face value or the payment which is made to the online gaming platform," he said.

So in that sense it is not retrospective, he added.

The online gaming companies, however, have been paying tax at lower rates on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) which works out to be less than 5 per cent which is applicable on food, he said.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in its meeting on Tuesday decided to impose a 28 per cent tax on the turnover of online gaming companies, horse racing and casinos.

The tax rate was decided based on the recommendation of a group of ministers that looked at taxing casinos, horse racing and online gaming. The issue before the GoM (group of ministers) was whether to impose a 28 per cent GST on the face value of bets, or gross gaming revenue, or just on platform fees.

The GST Council decided to impose tax on the entire value.

The tax on online gaming companies would be imposed without making any differentiation based on whether the games required skill or were based on chance.

Also Read

Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

Electricity amendment bill to be tabled in parliament in Monsoon session

Want to buy popcorn with movie tickets? Here's how you can pay lower GST

G20 to discuss int'l debt architecture, more loans to developing nations

Tomato is not the villain of the surge in retail inflation in June

India mulls banning exports of most rice varieties as local prices surge

Amid supply chain woes, Tomato prices breach Rs 200 per kg mark in Delhi

Topics :GSTonline gamingMonsoon session of Parliament

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story