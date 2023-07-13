Home / Economy / News / India mulls banning exports of most rice varieties as local prices surge

India mulls banning exports of most rice varieties as local prices surge

The government is discussing a plan to ban exports of all non-Basmati rice, according to people familiar with the matter

Bloomberg
The ban will affect about 80% of India’s rice exports. While the move may lower domestic prices, it risks sending global costs even higher | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Siddhartha Singh
 
India, the world’s biggest rice shipper, is considering banning exports of most rice varieties, a move that may send already lofty global prices of the food staple higher as the disruptive El Niño weather pattern returns. 
 
The government is discussing a plan to ban exports of all non-Basmati rice, according to people familiar with the matter. Authorities want to avoid the risk of more inflation before elections, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is not public.

The ban will affect about 80% of India’s rice exports. While the move may lower domestic prices, it risks sending global costs even higher. Rice is a staple for about half of the world’s population, with Asia consuming about 90% of global supply. Benchmark prices have already soared to a two-year high amid fears that the return of the El Niño weather phenomenon will damage crops.

India accounts for about 40% of the global rice trade and has sought to tighten trade of some varieties. Last year, the South Asian nation banned broken rice exports and imposed a 20% duty on shipments of white and brown rice after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent prices of food staples like wheat and corn soaring. The country has also restricted wheat and sugar exports.

Representatives for the food, trade and finance ministries didn’t respond to emails or text messages seeking comment. 

Importers such as Indonesia, China and the Philippines have been aggressively stockpiling rice this year. El Niño conditions have developed in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years, according to the World Meteorological Organization, threatening to bring drought to many rice-growing regions. A potential ban by India will add to worries over supply.

India’s plan comes after its consumer price inflation quickened in June, mainly due to higher food prices. Bloomberg Economics expects inflation to rebound further with the latest surge in tomato prices — a key ingredient in Indian cuisine — and an increase in the government’s support price for monsoon-sown crops.

Also Read

India seeks import duty relaxations for basmati rice in FTA with UK

Basmati rice sales to grow 30% on high demand this fiscal: Report

Walmart boost: India's readymade garment exports limping to normalcy in May

India exported smartphones worth Rs 12,000 cr in May; 80% were iPhones

Online monitoring portal to give 'Districts as Export Hubs' plan a leg-up

Amid supply chain woes, Tomato prices breach Rs 200 per kg mark in Delhi

We are working with various countries, including UK on IP rights: Goyal

Petroleum, petrochemical sector playing pivotal role: Union minister

India's outward FDI shrinks by half YoY in June 2023, shows RBI data

India's inflation is higher than Brazil, Russia and China, shows data

Topics :IndiaIndia rice exportsrice exportRice priceseconomy

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story