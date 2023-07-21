Coal, lignite and natural gas top list in mineral production in April 2023

According to the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the index of mineral production for the mining and quarrying sector in April 2023 stands at 122.5, with a 5.1 per cent increase compared to April 2022. The cumulative growth for the period from April 2022 to April 2023 over the previous year shows a promising 5.8 per cent rise.

During April 2023, coal production was the highest at 73.1 MT, followed by lignite at 3.2MT, and natural gas (utilised) at 2671 million cu m.

Crude petroleum recorded 2.4 MT, iron ore saw 24.7 MT, limestone stood at 38.6 MT, and bauxite at 1.5 MT.

Phosphorite production recorded a positive growth of 29.1 per cent at 162,000 tonnes, followed by magnesite at 27.7 per cent (10,000 tonnes) and iron ore at 13.1 per cent.

Other mineral that saw positive growth included limestone at 12.7 per cent, copper concentrate at 12 per cent (9,000 tonnes), lead concentrate at 10.6 per cent (29,000 tonnes), coal at 8.8 per cent, manganese ore at 6.9 per cent (265,000 tonnes), and zinc concentrate at 4.1 per cent (130,000 tonnes).

Despite having one of the largest amounts of mineral produced, lignite's growth in april 2023 was down by 21.2 per cent. chromite production decreased significantly by 40.1 per cent at 273,000 tonnes, followed by bauxite at 24.7 per cent and gold at 8.1 per cent (102 kg).

Crude Petroleum also went down by 3.6 per cent and natural gas (utilised) by 2.8 per cent.

Other minerals produced include lead concentrate at 29,000 tonnes and diamond at 2 carats.