Home / Economy / News / Coal, lignite and natural gas top list in mineral production in April 2023

Coal, lignite and natural gas top list in mineral production in April 2023

Mineral production rose by 5.1% in April 2023. Gold and crude petroleum production decrease marginally

BS Web Team New Delhi
critical minerals

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

According to the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the index of mineral production for the mining and quarrying sector in April 2023 stands at 122.5, with a 5.1 per cent increase compared to April 2022. The cumulative growth for the period from April 2022 to April 2023 over the previous year shows a promising 5.8 per cent rise.

During April 2023, coal production was the highest at 73.1 MT, followed by lignite at 3.2MT, and natural gas (utilised) at 2671 million cu m.

Crude petroleum recorded 2.4 MT, iron ore saw 24.7 MT, limestone stood at 38.6 MT, and bauxite at 1.5 MT.

Phosphorite production recorded a positive growth of 29.1 per cent at 162,000 tonnes, followed by magnesite at 27.7 per cent (10,000 tonnes) and iron ore at 13.1 per cent.

Other mineral that saw positive growth included limestone at 12.7 per cent, copper concentrate at 12 per cent (9,000 tonnes), lead concentrate at 10.6 per cent (29,000 tonnes), coal at 8.8 per cent, manganese ore at 6.9 per cent (265,000 tonnes), and zinc concentrate at 4.1 per cent (130,000 tonnes).

Despite having one of the largest amounts of mineral produced, lignite's growth in april 2023 was down by 21.2 per cent. chromite production decreased significantly by 40.1 per cent at 273,000 tonnes, followed by bauxite at 24.7 per cent and gold at 8.1 per cent (102 kg).

Crude Petroleum also went down by 3.6 per cent and natural gas (utilised) by 2.8 per cent.

Other minerals produced include lead concentrate at 29,000 tonnes and diamond at 2 carats.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh govt notifies record 51 mineral blocks for auction

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

India, Australia to invest $3 mn each in critical mineral exploration

PM Modi's US visit: India's entry into critical mineral alliance on table

Minerals Security Partnership: What is it, and why is it important?

India's rice export curbs put contracts for 2 million tonnes at risk

28% GST to lead to write-off of $2.5 bn investment in e-gaming: Investors

Tomato prices expected to fall after higher supplies from Maharashtra, MP

India may continue supply interventions to curb food inflation: Nomura

Kalaari to Tiger Global: Investors urge govt to reconsider 28% gaming tax

Topics :mineral productionBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story