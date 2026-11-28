Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal has asked exporters to identify sector-specific opportunities in countries with which India has implemented free trade agreements (FTAs) and develop overseas supply chains to boost exports.

Agrawal said that FTAs provide huge opportunities for exporters, particularly Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

India has implemented trade pacts with countries including Oman, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) bloc.

India's preferential access to global markets, representing around $10 trillion in GDP until a few years ago, had expanded by an additional $60 trillion over the last four-and-a-half years through these FTAs, taking the total to about $70 trillion.