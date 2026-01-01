Commercial LPG cylinder prices up by ₹111 in metro cities; check rates here

The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has seen a jump of ₹111 across major cities. With the latest price hike, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi has now jumped to ₹1,691.50, whereas in Mumbai, it has increased from ₹1,531.50 to ₹1,642.50.

In Kolkata, the rate jumped from ₹1,684 to ₹1,795. Amongst the major metro cities, Chennai recorded the sharpest hike, with prices increasing from ₹1,739.50 to ₹1,849.50.

The move is likely to significantly increase operating expenses for businesses that depend heavily on gas for their daily operations. Household consumers, however, will not be affected, as the prices for domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged.

Previous LPG cylinder price hike The previous price change happened on December 1, 2025, when the rates were cut by ₹10. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder used by hotels and restaurants was cut to ₹1,580.50 in Delhi. The reduction in LPG cylinder price in December was the second reduction in a row, partially reversing the ₹15.50 hike introduced in October, after prices were lowered by ₹5 per cylinder on November 1. Since April, six previous reductions have together brought down the price of commercial LPG by ₹223 per cylinder. Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise aviation turbine fuel and LPG prices on the first day of each month, in line with international price trends and movements in the exchange rate.