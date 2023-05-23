Core inflation fell to an 11-month low of 5.7 per cent in April from six per cent in the previous month. Overall inflation declined to an 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in April from 5.7 per cent in the previous month. This was the second month in a row when overall inflation came down below the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s upper limit of six per cent.

Along with overall retail price inflation, core inflation (relating to the non-food, non-fuel items) came down in April below six per cent for the first time in 11 months.