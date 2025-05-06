Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's services PMI hits 58.7 in April, marginal uptick in growth seen

India's services PMI hits 58.7 in April, marginal uptick in growth seen

The Services PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) keeps track of key variables in the services industry including sales, employment levels, inventory management, and prices

The Services Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 58.7 in April (Photo: Shutterstock)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

India’s Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for April 2025, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 58.7, an increase from 58.5 recorded in March, signalling a slight growth in the country’s services sector. The India Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 59.7, up from 59.5 in March.
  A reading above 50 signals sector expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction, and 50 reflects no change. 
"India services activity rose at a faster pace than last month. New export orders gained momentum after taking a breather in March, accelerating at its fastest pace since July 2024. Margins improved as cost pressures eased and prices charged rose at a faster pace. Though firms remained optimistic about future growth, their confidence waned slightly," Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said. 
The overall growth in output was driven by a substantial rise in new business intakes, matching an eight-month high, with numerous companies reporting favorable market conditions and effective marketing campaigns. Some businesses noted that efficiency improvements allowed them to take on more work. Consistent with patterns observed in the previous survey period, the finance and insurance sub-sector showed the strongest growth rates for both output and new orders.
 
 
Indian service providers continued to experience benefits from strengthened international demand, with particular growth noted from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the US markets. The expansion of new export orders reached its fastest pace since July 2024.  
 
   What is services PMI and why it matters 

The Services PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) is an indicator that provides insight into the performance and economic health of the services sector. The index keeps track of key variables in the services industry including sales, employment levels, inventory management, and prices. The index helps investors, economists, and policymakers understand current business conditions.
   
Manufacturing PMI hits 10-month high of 58.2 in April 
The manufacturing sector had registered a 10-month high in April 2025, despite the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) only rising slightly to 58.2 from 58.1 in March. This followed a 14-month low of 56.3 in February, when output, new orders, and input purchasing had lagged. The improvement in April was marked by a growth in production, employment and stocks of purchases.
 
IIP growth rises to 3% in March 
In March, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth recovered slightly to 3 per cent from a six-month low of 2.72 per cent in February, while overall industrial output growth for 2024-25 (FY25) stood at a four-year low of 4 per cent.
   
Reserve Bank of India reduces repo rate to 6% in April, signals additional rate cuts 
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) slashed the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent, bringing it down to 6 per cent in April. The MPC changed its policy stance from "neutral" to "accommodative," suggesting more rate cuts may follow. This marked the second rate reduction in 2025 after the policy rate was cut from 6.5 per cent to 6.25 per cent in February.
 

First Published: May 06 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

