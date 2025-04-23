Pvt sector activity rises to 8-month high in April, shows flash PMI data

Private sector output in India rose at its fastest pace in eight months in April, driven by a sharp increase in total new business intake and buoyant international demand for goods and services, according to the latest HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey released on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: World Bank trims India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.3% amid uncertainty The flash index, compiled by S&P Global, increased to 60 in April from an upwardly revised figure of 59.5 in March. The index measures monthly changes in combined output across India’s manufacturing and services sectors. It has remained above the neutral 50-mark — which separates growth from contraction — for the 45th consecutive month.

“Private sector companies in India welcomed a sharp rise in total new business intakes at the start of the FY26, supported by buoyant international demand for goods and services. Collectively, new export orders rose at the fastest pace since the series began in September 2014, as survey participants reported gains from across the globe,” the survey noted.

The report highlighted quicker increases in both the manufacturing and services sectors, with manufacturing recording the stronger upturn.

In the manufacturing sector, the flash PMI — a composite measure of new orders, output, employment, supplier delivery times, and inventory levels — showed the strongest improvement in sector health in one year. The index rose to 58.4 in April from 58.1 in March.

“Companies operating in India’s private sector indicated that output levels were raised in response to efficiency gains, favourable demand trends, and successful advertising. Some respondents also noted an improvement in international competitiveness due to the rupee’s depreciation against the US dollar,” the survey added.

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said new export orders accelerated sharply, likely buoyed by the 90-day pause in the implementation of tariffs.

“As a result, output and employment grew for both manufacturers and service providers. Cost inflation remained in line with March levels, but prices charged rose slightly faster, improving margins,” she added.

Aggregate sales rose at the fastest pace since August 2024, with manufacturing companies registering a quicker upturn in new business compared to their services counterparts.

On the employment front, robust new work inflows exerted upward pressure on the capacity of Indian firms, resulting in the fastest increase in outstanding business volumes since August 2022.

“There were quicker increases in backlogs across both the manufacturing and services economies. In response to intensifying capacity pressures, companies continued hiring. Anecdotal evidence indicated that both full- and part-time staff were recruited in April. Rates of job creation were similar among goods producers and service providers,” the survey said.

Flash PMI figures capture 75 to 85 per cent of responses from the total panel of 800 manufacturing and services firms each month. The final manufacturing PMI for April will be released on May 2, while the services and composite PMI figures will be released on May 6.