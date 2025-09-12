Home / Economy / News / India's trade parleys with US are progressing well, says Piyush Goyal

India's trade parleys with US are progressing well, says Piyush Goyal

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said he believes the US will sort out a trade deal with India as soon as that country stops buying Russian oil

Piyush Goyal
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 12:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s trade parleys with the US are progressing well with both nations engaging in a genial atmosphere as they strive to finalise the first tranche of a bilateral trade deal, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal indicated on Thursday. 
 
Speaking in Patna at a press conference in the BJP State office, Goyal noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump ‘had directed us, the trade ministers of both the nations, to work out the first tranche of a good deal by November 2025’. “And since March,  we have been having very serious talks in a good environment and progress is being made, and  both nations are happy with the progress,” Goyal said.
 
US will sort out trade with India: Commerce Secy Lutnick
 
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said he believes the US will sort out a trade deal with India as soon as that country stops buying Russian oil. Asked on CNBC what trade issue he was most focused on, Lutnick mentioned India and said: “Well, we’re going to sort out India,” once it stops buying Russian oil.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India's external debt rose at fastest pace in 7 years in FY25: Report

Premium

Glitter to gloom on the brass lanes as export orders dry up ahead of Diwali

Premium

India's semiconductor market expected to touch $103.5 billion by 2030

Tamil Nadu govt seals deals worth ₹24,307 cr at Hosur investor meet

GST reforms to lower tax on coal, reduce power generation cost, says govt

Topics :Piyush GoyalIndian EconomyUS tariff hikesTrump tariff hikeTrade deal

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 12:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story