India's trade parleys with US are progressing well, says Piyush Goyal

India’s trade parleys with the US are progressing well with both nations engaging in a genial atmosphere as they strive to finalise the first tranche of a bilateral trade deal, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal indicated on Thursday.

Speaking in Patna at a press conference in the BJP State office, Goyal noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump ‘had directed us, the trade ministers of both the nations, to work out the first tranche of a good deal by November 2025’. “And since March, we have been having very serious talks in a good environment and progress is being made, and both nations are happy with the progress,” Goyal said.