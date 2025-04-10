Crude oil flows from only US rose in January 2025, reveals data

The United States was the only major source nation from which crude flows rose in January, with imports rising 3.4-times by value and 4-times by volume, official data show.

Data released by the Commerce Department show the rise in US oil coincided with lower volumes from Russia and traditional Middle Eastern suppliers such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. This pulled down overall crude oil imports by 16.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The data are usually released with a lag of three months.

Crude imports from Russia fell for the second month in a row in January, when former US President Joe Biden's last set of sanctions were announced against Moscow.

Even as it remained the largest source of oil for India, contributing 35 per cent of all imports, Russia sent less crude to India. In December 2024, it had fallen for the first time in five months. This indicated that crude supplies from the country had begun to decline in value terms even before the latest spate of sanctions targeted at Moscow was unveiled by the United States in January. On a year-on-year basis, inbound crude shipments from Russia decreased by nearly a fifth, or 19.35 per cent, to $3.61 billion in January, down from $4.47 billion in January 2024. It had shrunk by 18.48 per cent in December. Before this, inflows from Russia had risen by 8 per cent, 53 per cent, and 34.2 per cent in November, October, and September. It had fallen in August due to planned shutdowns for maintenance work at several major domestic refineries.

Meanwhile, crude inflows from the US have seen the highest rise among the top source nations. They rose by 15 per cent in the April–January period of FY25. Among other major import sources, Iraq and Saudi Arabia also sold 9.69 per cent and 10.78 per cent less oil to India. The volume of imports from the two countries was also down by 3.04 per cent and 2.61 per cent, respectively. Shifting supplies The January figures show that the bulk of demand for crude may have switched to other source nations even before the US sanctions, and with more relative ease than had earlier been expected.