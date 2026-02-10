Datanomics: $500 billion imports in five years need 3.75x increase

India’s imports of the US energy products, aircraft and its parts, ICT products, metals and related goods, and coal amounted to $68.29 billion from FY17 to FY22. The inward shipments of these products from the US nearly doubled to $125 billion from FY22 to FY26 (Apr-Dec). On a pro-rata basis, imports of these products would be $133 billion during FY22 to FY26 or nearly double the amount in the previous five years. The US essentially wants to increase it 3.75 times in the next five years, to make it $500 billion.