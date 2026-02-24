Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Bullion imports may widen current account deficit in Q4FY26

Datanomics: Bullion imports may widen current account deficit in Q4FY26

Surge in gold and silver imports drives January trade deficit to $34.68 billion, raising concerns over a wider current account deficit in Q4FY26

Import, export, trade
premium
From April to January in FY26, import value of crude oil and related products, gold and silver was over one-third of India’s total import bill.
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 10:37 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India imported goods worth $71.24 billion in January 2026. Crude oil products, gold and silver constituted over 38 per cent of the imports. Despite relatively soft crude oil prices, a jump in the prices of gold and silver has not only inflated India’s trade deficit, but may also impact its current account deficit (CAD) in the fourth quarter of 2025-26.
 
Gold-silver share in imports at highest in a decade (Share of oil, gold and silver in India's imports (in %))
 
From April to January in FY26, import value of crude oil and related products, gold and silver was over one-third of India’s total import bill. The share of gold and silver in imports has reached decade-high levels, while the share of crude oil has come down. 
 
Prices of gold and silver skyrocket (Unit prices of oil, gold and silver (in $))
 
While the average per unit crude oil price has come down in the first three quarters of FY26, the average per unit import price of gold and silver has increased year-on-year by 25.15 per cent and 47.58 per cent, respectively, in FY26 (Apr-Dec). 
 
Services and remittances help reduce CAD (India's current account balance (in $ bn))
 
A rise in export earnings from the services sector as well as a steady rise in remittance inflows has kept India’s CAD relatively low in FY24 and FY25. However, India’s trade deficit of $34.68 billion in January 2026 is poised to widen the CAD. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Internship, apprenticeship and skilling schemes face a reality check

Inflation to stay benign as growth momentum strengthens: RBI's Poonam Gupta

Trade talks to resume after clarity over US tariff situation: Piyush Goyal

Cabinet clears higher equity limit for Powergrid to boost transmission push

Domestic market continues to power India's corporate biz travel: Report

Topics :Crude OilCrude Oil marketGold and silver

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story