Datanomics: India's nominal GDP growth rate likely to remain subdued

India’s second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) numbers for 2025-26 (Q2FY26) are scheduled for release on November 28 (Friday), with most economists projecting a real economic growth rate of 7–7.6 per cent. If they are right, this would be lower than the Q1FY26 GDP growth rate but higher than the rate for most quarters of FY25. However, this growth may be propelled to a large extent by soft deflators — the inflation rate in a broader sense. As such, the nominal GDP growth rate may remain subdued.

Low prices keep real growth strong

In Q1FY26, the nominal GDP growth rate fell to 8.8 per cent year-on-year from 10.8 per cent in Q4FY25. However, real GDP grew at a higher rate of 7.8 per cent in Q1FY26 compared to 7.4 per cent in the last quarter of FY25 due to low deflators.