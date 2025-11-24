India’s marine product exports rise 16% as new markets offset US dip

India’s marine product exports rose 16.2 per cent to $4.87 billion in the first seven months of the financial year (April–October), buoyed up by firm global demand and a rebound across key Asian and European markets. Shrimps and prawns have a share of over 63 per cent in the marine sector.

The US — traditionally India’s largest shrimp market — saw a 7.43 per cent drop to $1.06 billion in this period. That slide was more than offset by strong growth in shipments to China, Vietnam, Belgium, Japan, Russia, Canada and the UK, a senior government official said. Among marine products, shrimp and prawn held steady with strong demand, reinforcing India’s flagship position in the segment.

Overall merchandise exports posted modest growth of 0.63 per cent at $254 billion in April–October. But several major sectors — including gems and jewellery, plastic, cotton yarn, man-made yarn, carpet, and handicraft — shrank amid global volatility and the steep double-digit tariffs the US imposed on a range of Indian products from August. October was particularly harsh, with exports sliding 11.8 per cent to $34.38 billion. The gains in marine products reflect both a widening spread of export destinations and a shift in global sourcing, with Asian and European buyers leaning more on Indian suppliers for what they see as “consistent quality at competitive pricing”, the official said.