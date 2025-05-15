Datanomics: Pakistan's defence expenditure exceed its IMF bailouts

Cash-strapped Pakistan may be a perennial borrower from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with average annual receipts of about a billion dollars in the last six years. It received another $1 billion on Wednesday. But its spends on the military tend to run up 10 to 20 times the IMF loans it receives.

In 2024, the country received $1 billion under an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) worth $7 billion approved for disbursal over 37 months. The same year, it shelled out $10.2 billion in defence spends.