Datanomics: Pakistan's defence expenditure exceed its IMF bailouts

In 2024, the country received $1 billion under an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) worth $7 billion approved for disbursal over 37 months. The same year, it shelled out $10.2 billion in defence spends

Pak received another $1 billion on Wednesday. But its spends on the military tend to run up 10 to 20 times the IMF loans it receives
Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 12:46 AM IST
Cash-strapped Pakistan may be a perennial borrower from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with average annual receipts of  about a billion dollars in the last six years. It received another $1 billion on Wednesday. But its spends on the military tend to run up 10 to 20 times the IMF loans it receives. 
 
In 2024, the country received $1 billion under an  Extended Fund Facility (EFF) worth $7 billion approved for disbursal over 37 months. The same year, it shelled out $10.2 billion in defence spends.  
 
First Published: May 15 2025 | 12:37 AM IST

