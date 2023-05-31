Delhi to be leading state for tax admin through AI intervention: Gahlot

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said the collection of GST and VAT in the city was more than Rs 34,000 crores in 2022-23, and claimed Delhi will be a leading state for tax administration through the intervention of artificial intelligence.

Trade and Taxes department plays an important role in the government, Gahlot said in a review meeting.

"The GST and VAT collection was more than Rs 34,000 Crores in 2022-23. This year we expect remarkable growth in the collection," said Gahlot in a statement.

Delhi government wants to constantly evolve while making the system more transparent and efficient. The plan is to have a well-structured system by adopting the best practices from all the leading states across the country, he said.

The focus of the government is also to increase the convenience of the taxpayers, by resolving the existing pain points in the system, he said.

In the coming few weeks, meetings with market and trade associations through outreach camps will also be held regularly to understand the grievance being faced by them, said the minister.