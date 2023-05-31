Home / Economy / News / Delhi to be leading state for tax admin through AI intervention: Gahlot

Delhi to be leading state for tax admin through AI intervention: Gahlot

Delhi FM said collection of GST and VAT in the city was more than Rs 34,000 cr in 2022-23, and claimed Delhi will be a leading state for tax administration through the intervention of AI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi to be leading state for tax admin through AI intervention: Gahlot

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 10:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said the collection of GST and VAT in the city was more than Rs 34,000 crores in 2022-23, and claimed Delhi will be a leading state for tax administration through the intervention of artificial intelligence.

Trade and Taxes department plays an important role in the government, Gahlot said in a review meeting.

"The GST and VAT collection was more than Rs 34,000 Crores in 2022-23. This year we expect remarkable growth in the collection," said Gahlot in a statement.

Delhi government wants to constantly evolve while making the system more transparent and efficient. The plan is to have a well-structured system by adopting the best practices from all the leading states across the country, he said.

The focus of the government is also to increase the convenience of the taxpayers, by resolving the existing pain points in the system, he said.

In the coming few weeks, meetings with market and trade associations through outreach camps will also be held regularly to understand the grievance being faced by them, said the minister.

Also Read

Kailash Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr Budget for 2023-24 in Delhi Assembly

New bus queue shelters in Delhi to be vandal-proof: Kailash Gahlot

Delhi to get 1,500 electric buses by end of 2023; says Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Eco Survey: AAP govt's per capita income rises 14.18% to Rs 4,44,768

Govt plans to remove all 3 landfill sites in Delhi in next 2 years: Gahlot

No plan to let Chinese firms re-enter Indian telecom market: Govt

Global subsidy race puts a spanner in India's chip manufacturing hopes

Growth of bank credit to industry decelerates in April to 7%: RBI

Union Cabinet approves CITIIS 2.0 with a focus on circular economy

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal to add Rs 1.5 trn of deposits to banks: Expert

Topics :Tax CollectionArtificial intelligenceDelhiGST

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story