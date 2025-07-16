Trump hints at trade deal with India, says major announcements on the way

US President Donald Trump on July 10 hinted that a trade agreement with India was on the cards, saying, “We have another deal coming up — maybe with India — and we have some pretty good deals to announce.”

He added that the United States would “probably live by the letter” of its agreement with Japan, and suggested broader action involving several smaller economies, according to a Reuters report. “The big one really is going to be on the 150 countries that we’re really not negotiating with, and they’re smaller — we don’t do much business with,” he noted.

India may face tariffs similar to Indonesia ALSO READ: Donald Trump signals over 10% tariffs in India-US trade deal framework Trump’s latest remarks follow Tuesday’s announcement that Indonesia will face a 19 per cent tariff on exports to the US — reduced from the 32 per cent initially proposed — under a new bilateral agreement. In return, the US will gain tariff- and non-tariff-barrier-free access to the Indonesian market. He said any forthcoming agreement with India would be “on the same line” as the one with Indonesia, indicating that India may also face tariffs above the 10 per cent mark under a proposed interim deal.

Over 150 countries to receive tariff notices Trump revealed plans to send formal notifications to more than 150 countries, outlining the tariff rates they would face under the new trade policy. “We’ll have well over 150 countries that we’re just going to send a notice of payment out, and the notice of payment is going to say what the tariff rate will be,” he said at the White House. “It’s all going to be the same for everyone, for that group.” He clarified that these countries are primarily smaller economies with limited trade volume with the US. Pressure mounts on trading partners The US administration has extended the deadline for countries to renegotiate terms to August 1, providing a three-week window beyond the earlier July 9 cut-off. The extension has sparked activity among nations aiming to avoid steep new tariffs.