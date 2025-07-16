Tiruppur's garment exports increase 12% in Q1 FY26 to ₹12,193 crore

India’s knitwear hub Tiruppur has clocked an 11.7 per cent growth in ready-made garment (RMG) exports during the first quarter of financial year 2025–26.

Based on available data, Tiruppur’s RMG exports reached Rs 12,193 crore in the April–June 2025 period, compared with Rs 10,919 crore during the same period in the previous financial year (2024–25), posting a growth of 11.7 per cent.

This comes at a time when Indian textiles exports registered a degrowth of 0.94 per cent over the previous year. However, apparel exports recorded a growth of 8.91 per cent during the same period, according to data shared by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI). Cumulative exports of textiles and apparel during April–June 2025 registered a growth of 3.37 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.