Donald Trump signals over 10% tariffs in India-US trade deal framework

United States (US) President Donald Trump has said that a trade deal with India would be on the “same line” as that with Indonesia, which will face a 19 per cent tariff – thus suggesting that India, too, may have to brace for tariffs exceeding the 10 per cent threshold under the proposed interim agreement. On Tuesday, Trump said the bilateral trade pact with Indonesia would result in tariff- and non-tariff-barrier-free access for US goods to the Indonesian market. In exchange, Indonesia will face a 19 per cent tariff on its exports to the US, down from the 32 per cent initially proposed last week.

“We have a couple of those deals that are going to be announced. India basically is working along that same line (as Indonesia). We’re going to have access to India; and you have to understand, we had no access into any of these countries. Our people couldn't go in. Now we’re getting access because of what we’re doing with the tariffs,” Trump told reporters. ALSO READ: Swiggy launches high-protein food category across 30 cities in India Trade economist Biswajit Dhar said the 10 per cent base tariff is likely to remain, and India should prepare for higher duties. “I don’t think the 10 per cent tariff will go away. That’s the bottom line, with which Trump is negotiating. The rest is up to the President,” he said. “We should get a deal which doesn’t include our sensitive sectors, such as agriculture and dairy. We need to protect our main cereals and the (US) push for exporting GM (genetically modified) crops.”

Ajay Srivastava, a former trade ministry official and founder of the Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), warned against rushed negotiations and emphasised the importance of transparency. India must negotiate transparently, guard against one-sided outcomes, and not succumb to pressure for quick, symbolic agreements that compromise its long-term economic interests, he said. “India must insist on a jointly issued, written statement before acknowledging any agreement. Verbal assurances or informal understandings --especially those announced on social media -- are no substitute for formal, verified commitments.” A team of officials from New Delhi is currently in Washington to negotiate an interim trade agreement ahead of the August 1 deadline. India has been pressing for an exemption from Washington’s proposed 26 per cent reciprocal tariff and the existing additional 10 per cent duty.