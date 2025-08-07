Trump's 25% tariffs on Indian imports begin with first tranche in force

The United States has imposed sweeping new tariffs on several countries, with India facing among the steepest hikes. A 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports came into effect on Thursday, following a directive signed by President Donald Trump last week. In a fresh blow, Trump announced an additional 25 per cent duty on India for buying Russian oil, bringing the total tariff burden on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

The second round of tariffs will come into force on August 27, 21 days from the latest announcement.

President Trump’s move is part of a broader overhaul of US trade policy, aimed at reshaping global trade dynamics and reducing the country’s trade deficit. The executive order titled “Further Modifying the Reciprocal Tariff Rates” lists new tariff rates on exports from nearly 70 nations. The new duties range from 10 per cent to 40 per cent, with countries like Laos and Myanmar facing 40 per cent, Pakistan 19 per cent, Sri Lanka 20 per cent, the UK 10 per cent, and Japan 15 per cent.