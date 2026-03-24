E-way bill system reform to ease logistics, push trust-based compliance

The enforcement framework governing such cases is primarily contained in Section 129 of the Central GST (CGST) Act, 2017, which deals with detention and release of goods and conveyances in transit. Amendments introduced in 2021, effective from January 1, 2022, rationalised the penalty structure but retained its strictest provisions.

If the owner of the goods comes forward, the penalty for taxable goods is 200 per cent of the tax payable, while for exempt goods the penalty is 2 per cent of the value or Rs 25,000, whichever is lower. If the owner does not come forward, the penalty increases to the higher of 50 per cent of the value of the goods or 200 per cent of the tax payable in the case of taxable goods, and 5 per cent of the value or Rs 25,000 for exempt goods.