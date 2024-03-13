Economy may grow by over 7% for 4th year running in FY25: CEA Nageswaran

The Indian economy may clock over seven per cent growth rate in FY25 too if conditions are favourable, chief economic advisor (CEA) Anantha Nageswaran said on Wednesday, even as he exuded confidence about the country achieving a hat-trick of seven per cent growth in the ongoing financial year.

Nageswaran was speaking at Fifth SEBI-NISM Research Conference in Mumbai. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He highlighted the interconnectedness of economic components, noting that while natural economic growth relies on internal dynamics such as capital formation, exogenous factors like fiscal stimulus or external demand can uplift economies from downturns.

“Economy is a system of mutual dependencies that is why when an economy grows into a funk, you need exogenous shocks to lift it out of the funk, which normally comes from fiscal stimulus.

“The fiscal authorities, given their ability to tax, or the monetary authorities, given their ability to print money or external demand are the factors that do not necessarily fall within this closed-loop system. These are considered exogenous factors that can once in a while be applied to lift economies out of downturns,” he said.

“Otherwise, capital formation and economic growth are naturally co-dependent. In this regard, we are all very happy to note that our economy is poised to grow at more than 7 per cent for three consecutive years, and with some very good luck and reasonable assumptions, we might do so in FY25 as well,” he added.



But, at the same time, the CEA said that sustaining a certain activity or performance over long periods has been rare in the country.

“In general, sustaining performance over long periods has been elusive. We have had short bursts of economic growth for 8-9 per cent over 3 years or 4 years and soon thereafter we run into the brick wall of imbalances, overheating and naturally in its wake follows high trade deficits, higher inflation, overvalued exchange rate, non-performing assets in the banking system, etc.

“And the cycle and the clock is set back to zero again. So in other words, we have always had this problem of running out of breath and running out of steam after a few years,” he said.

Highlighting India’s recent infrastructure advancements and digital transformation as positive indicators, he underscored the importance of addressing supply-side constraints and expanding market access for sustained capital formation.

Additionally, he commended the improved financial health of the Indian corporate sector and institutions, enabling greater risk-taking and lending capacity.



The CEA warned against complacency, urging stakeholders to challenge conventional wisdom, prioritise long-term strategies, and cultivate a mindset that balances present actions with future consequences.

He noted the irony of a nation rich in spiritual heritage succumbing to short-term desires, emphasising that true mindfulness entails fulfilling present duties while being mindful of long-term goals and consequences.





ALSO READ: