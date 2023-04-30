Home / Economy / News / EFTA, India aim at building on existing work: Helene Budliger Artieda

EFTA, India aim at building on existing work: Helene Budliger Artieda

EFTA received this proposal from India with an open and positive mind, says Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
EFTA, India aim at building on existing work: Helene Budliger Artieda

Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member states (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland) last week held discussions to resume negotiations for a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement that was abandoned in 2013 after five years of negotiations. Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda — who led the delegation to India — in an email interview with Asit Ranjan Mishra, says both sides need to acknowledge the change in geopolitical circumstances while restarting negotiations. Excerpts:
India and EFTA recently discussed the resumption of trade talks. Have both sides formally agreed to start negotiations? What are the timelines?
There is a shared will to bring these negotiations to a successful conclusion as soon as possible. Negotiations have been ongoing since 2008 and we are advanced in many areas. On the outstanding areas, experts wi

Topics :free trade agreementPartnership ActEFTAIndia EFTA trade

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

