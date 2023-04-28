Home / Economy / News / Centre may impose blanket ban on sugar export in the wake of rising prices

Centre may impose blanket ban on sugar export in the wake of rising prices

Govt plan follows less-than-expected production in 2022-23 season

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Premium
Centre may impose blanket ban on sugar export in the wake of rising prices

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 9:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre is likely to impose a blanket ban on sugar export in the wake of rising prices after lower-than-expected production in the 2022-23 season, which started in October, sources said.
According to the existing quota, mllers are allowed to sell about 6 million tonnes of sugar in the 2022-23 crop marketing year (October to September), as against 11 million tonnes last season. About 5.8 million tonnes have already been shipped out of the country, while the remaining is in transit.
Earlier this month, the Centre raised the quantum of sugar that mills can sell in the open market to ensure better supplies.

Also Read

Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter

Sugar industry MSME margins hit by flat product prices: CRISIL SME TRACKER

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

Podcast: What will guide oil prices in 2023?

Sugar rush: Ex-mill prices up nearly Rs 150-200 per quintal in a month

India's core sector growth slows to five-month low of 3.6% in March

Strategic Trade Dialogue: India, US discuss dual-use export controls issue

Eight core sector industries post 3.6% growth in March; slowest in 5-month

At $584.25 billion, forex reserves ease from over nine-month highs

National Pension System scheme: PFRDA issued guidelines for exit request

Topics :Sugar Sugar pricesExports

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story