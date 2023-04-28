Trade body seeks fast-track desk for project clearance in Rajasthan



The summit saw around 4,190 memorandum of understanding (MoUs) and LoIs worth Rs 10.44 trillion. The sectors where the pacts were signed included mining and minerals, agriculture and agro-processing, tourism, textiles, engineering, chemicals and petrochemicals, health and medical, logistics, energy, and handicrafts. A Jaipur-based trade body has called for a fast-track desk for the successful execution of all pacts and letters of intent (LoIs) signed during the Invest Rajasthan Summit held in October last year.



All Rajasthan Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA) Chief Consultant Kamal Kandoi said CM Ashok Gehlot had said about creating flexible infrastructure for industries and promoting industrialisation. “It would be possible only if the execution of all MoUs and LoIs signed during Invest Rajasthan is done at a faster pace.” According to an official of the industries department, 46 to 48 per cent of the pacts have been implemented or are in the advanced stage of implementation.