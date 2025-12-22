Home / Economy / News / Eight core sectors rebound to 1.8% growth in November after October dip

Eight core sectors rebound to 1.8% growth in November after October dip

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that cement, steel, fertilisers and coal registered positive growth, while crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and electricity recorded declines

Eight core sectors grow 1.8% in November after flat October performance
Eight core sectors grow 1.8% in November after flat October performance.
Akshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 6:49 PM IST
India’s eight core infrastructure sectors recorded a growth of 1.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in November 2025, which marked a rebound after a contraction in the previous month, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.
 
The recovery comes after the Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) had declined by 0.1 per cent in October 2025. Notably, the core sectors had recorded a growth of 5.8 per cent in November 2024.
 

What the data shows

 
The ministry added that cement, steel, fertilisers and coal registered positive growth during the month, while crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and electricity recorded declines.
 
The eight core industries, coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity, together account for 40.27 per cent of the weight of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
 

Cumulative growth trend

 
For the period April to November 2025–26, cumulative growth of the core sectors stood at 2.4 per cent, compared with 4.4 per cent in the corresponding period of 2024–25.
 

Sector-wise performance in November

 
Coal production increased 2.1 per cent in November 2025, compared to 7.5 per cent growth Y-o-Y. Cumulative coal output during April–November declined 1.4 per cent, compared with 6.4 per cent growth a year earlier.
 
Crude oil output declined 3.2 per cent as against a 2.1 per cent fall a year ago. Cumulative production remained down 1.3 per cent, similar to the contraction recorded in the same period last year.
 
Natural gas production fell 2.5 per cent, versus a 1.9 per cent decline Y-o-Y. Cumulative output contracted 3.0 per cent, compared with 1.1 per cent growth during April–November 2024–25.
 
Petroleum refinery products declined 0.9 per cent, compared to 2.9 per cent growth in November 2024. On a cumulative basis, output rose 0.2 per cent, compared with 2.8 per cent growth in the previous year.
 
Fertilisers recorded a 5.6 per cent increase, compared with 2.0 per cent growth in November 2024. Cumulative fertiliser output rose 1.3 per cent, unchanged from the same period last year.
 
Steel production grew 6.1 per cent, compared with 10.5 per cent growth in November 2024. Cumulative steel output increased 9.7 per cent, compared with 6.7 per cent growth a year earlier.
 
Cement production rose 14.5 per cent, compared with 13.1 per cent growth in November 2024. Cumulative cement output increased 8.2 per cent, compared with 3.1 per cent growth in the corresponding period last year.
 
Electricity generation declined 2.2 per cent, compared with 4.4 per cent growth in November 2024. Cumulative generation fell 0.3 per cent, compared with 5.3 per cent growth a year earlier.

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

