Home / Economy / News / India will never open up dairy sector: Commerce Minister on New Zealand FTA

India will never open up dairy sector: Commerce Minister on New Zealand FTA

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India has protected dairy and key farm sectors in the India-New Zealand FTA, underlining that dairy will never be opened up in trade negotiations

Piyush Goyal
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during a press conference, in New Delhi, Monday, December 22, 2025. (Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 3:25 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India will never open up its dairy sector, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday, while highlighting the details of the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
 
During a media briefing, the minister said, "We have been very sensitive to protect all the sectors, like farmers' interest in rice, wheat, dairy, soya and various other farmer products, agricultural products, which have not been opened up with any access. We have also been very conscious of ensuring that our MSMEs and our startup innovators get big opportunities in New Zealand."
 
On Monday, India and New Zealand announced the finalising of the FTA. The deal provides India with duty-free access to New Zealand's market, while Wellington gains a reduction of tariffs on 95 per cent of its exports.
 
The deal, however, excludes access to India’s politically and economically sensitive dairy sector and some farm products, reflecting New Delhi’s hard line on these areas.
 
Dairy and agriculture have also been a major contention in the long-awaited India-US trade deal, with Washington seeking greater access in the Indian markets. Goyal, however, said that discussions for the same are in an "advanced stage".
 
Last week, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal also said a framework trade agreement between India and the US will be finalised "soon".

Low-quality deal: NZ's foreign minister

While New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon hailed the FTA as a boost for “Kiwi jobs”, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters called it a “low-quality” deal and said his party would oppose the agreement. Peters is the leader of the New Zealand First party, which is a part of the ruling right-wing coalition government led by Luxon's National Party.
 
"We consider the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement to be neither free nor fair. Regrettably, this is a bad deal for New Zealand. It gives too much away, especially on immigration, and does not get enough in return for New Zealanders, including on dairy," Peters said.
 
"The India FTA would be New Zealand’s first trade deal to exclude our major dairy products – including milk, cheese and butter. In the year to November 2025, New Zealand exports of these products were worth around $24 billion, or 30 per cent of our total goods exports," he added.
 
The deal now awaits parliamentary approval in New Zealand. Peters also said his party, which has eight MPs in the 123-member House of Representatives, will vote against it when it is introduced.
 
He, however, added that New Zealand First's opposition to the deal is not a critique of the Government of India or its negotiators – but rather the reflection of a difference of opinion between the parties that comprise New Zealand’s coalition government.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-New Zealand trade deal finalised: Which sectors are set to gain?

India seals FTA with New Zealand, gets zero duty access for all exports

India-New Zealand FTA concludes: What the trade deal means for both nations

India-New Zealand FTA to bring in $20 bn investment, visa access boost

Premium

Cheap oil-linked LNG supply to India trumps US gas amid trade talks

Topics :Piyush GoyalIndia New Zealand FTAdairy sectorCommerce ministryBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story