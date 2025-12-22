Home / Economy / News / India, Canada to soon start talks to revive trade pact discussions: Goyal

India, Canada to soon start talks to revive trade pact discussions: Goyal

India is at an advanced stage of negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement with the US, he said adding "this reflects the growing strategic importance of India in world geopolitics"

Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 5:27 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India and Canada are soon to start discussions on the Terms of Reference (ToR) to formally start negotiations for a free trade agreement.

The two countries were earlier negotiating a trade pact but it was paused by Canada in 2023.

"We are soon going to launch discussions for the terms of reference with Canada also," Goyal said here, talking to the media about the conclusion of negotiations for the India-New Zealand free trade agreement.

The terms of reference outline the scope and modalities of a proposed trade pact.

He also said India has so far finalised FTAs with three members of the Five Eyes (FVEY) alliance - Australia, UK and New Zealand.

The five countries of the intelligence sharing network are Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US.

India is at an advanced stage of negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement with the US, he said adding "this reflects the growing strategic importance of India in world geopolitics".

Both sides have appointed their chief negotiators for the trade pact negotiations. Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce Brij Mohan Mishra is the chief negotiator from the Indian side. Bruce Christie is Canada's chief negotiator.

India's exports to Canada rose 9.8 per cent to $4.22 billion in 2024-25 from $3.84 billion in 2023-24.

Imports, however, declined 2.33 per cent to $4.44 billion in the last fiscal from $4.55 billion in 2023-24.

Bilateral trade in goods and services between India and Canada stood at $18.38 billion in 2023.

There are about 2.9 million Indian diaspora and over 4,27,000 Indian students in Canada.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India will never open up dairy sector: Commerce Minister on New Zealand FTA

India-New Zealand trade deal finalised: Which sectors are set to gain?

India seals FTA with New Zealand, gets zero duty access for all exports

India-New Zealand FTA concludes: What the trade deal means for both nations

India-New Zealand FTA to bring in $20 bn investment, visa access boost

Topics :CanadaTrade tiesPiyus Goyal

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story