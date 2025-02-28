Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

EPFO retains 8.25% interest rate on employees' PF deposits for 2024-25

The 8.10 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2020-21 was the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8 per cent

Provident Fund
The 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by CBT in March 2021. ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 12:19 PM IST
Retirement fund body EPFO on Friday retained an interest rate of 8.25 per cent on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2024-25, sources said.

In February 2024, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had increased the interest rate on EPF marginally to 8.25 per cent for 2023-24, from 8.15 per cent in 2022-23.

In March 2022, EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for its over seven crore subscribers, from 8.5 per cent in 2020-21.

The 8.10 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2020-21 was the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8 per cent.

"The EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has decided to provide 8.25 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2024-25 at its meeting on Friday," a source said.

The 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by CBT in March 2021.

After the CBT's decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2024-25 will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for concurrence.

After the government's ratification, the interest rate on EPF for 2024-25 will be credited into accounts of over seven crore subscribers of EPFO.

EPFO provides the rate of interest only after it is ratified by the government through the finance ministry.

In March 2020, EPFO had lowered the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, from 8.65 per cent provided for 2018-19.

EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent interest rate to its subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18.

The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16. The retirement fund body had given 8.75 per cent rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as 2014-15, higher than 8.5 per cent for 2012-13.

The rate of interest was 8.25 per cent in 2011-12.

Topics :Provident FundEmployees Provident FundEPFO interest rate

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

