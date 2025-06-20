Home / Economy / News / EPFO warns zonal and regional offices over delay in relieving transfers

EPFO warns zonal and regional offices over delay in relieving transfers

EPFO has warned its offices that non-compliance with staff transfer orders will be treated as insubordination and attract severe disciplinary action under civil service rules

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has asked its regional and zonal offices to relieve officials promptly upon their transfer, warning that failure to comply will attract “severe” disciplinary action.
 
In a letter sent to all regional and zonal offices on Thursday, EPFO Chief Commissioner Ramesh Krishnamurthi expressed concern that non-compliance with transfer orders constitutes a “serious” breach of discipline and undermines the authority of the Head Office.
 
“It has come to notice that certain zonal and regional offices have repeatedly failed to comply with the explicit orders of the Head Office regarding timely relieving of officials upon their transfer or reallocation. This constitutes a serious breach of discipline and undermines the authority of the Head Office,” the letter stated. 
 
The non-compliance with transfer orders hampers the smooth functioning of the social security organisation, as offices are forced to operate with reduced manpower.
 
“Be unequivocally warned that any future instance of failure to promptly relieve the transferred officers as per Head Office orders will result in stringent disciplinary action against the officer in charge under the provisions of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964,” the letter further read.
 
EPFO currently has 283 offices, including 21 zonal offices, 138 regional offices, 117 district offices, and its headquarters in Delhi.
 
“Any deviation, without specific approval from the Head Office, will be treated as wilful insubordination, inviting severe consequences,” the letter concluded.
 

