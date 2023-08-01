Ethanol blending programme hits supply bottleneck after successful run

India’s programme blending petrol with ethanol brought industry and farmers together for mutual benefit but lately the very ambition of it is being questioned.

As the programme ensures new demand for farmers' produce, in the last few months’ doubts are being expressed in some quarters over the viability of achieving 20 per cent ethanol blending with petrol. Government sources said they are confident that given the programme’s pace and investments in the sugarcane and ethanol sectors the target won’t be difficult.



For the 2022-23 ethanol-supply year ending in October 2023, the country has already achieved a blending target of 11.75 per cent till early July.

To achieve a target of 20 per cent blending, India will need around 10.16 billion litres of ethanol by 2025. Estimates say the requirement could also be around 13.5 billion litres if demand from the chemical industry is factored in.



Of this (ethanol purely for blending purpose), around 6 billion litres will have to come from sugarcane-based molasses. The rest, or around 4.16 billion litres, has to come from grain-based sources largely is broken rice, maize and rice supplied by Food Corporation of India (FCI) at concessional rates.

The NITI Aayog pegs ethanol capacity by 2025 at 10.16 billion litres while it estimates another 3.34 billion litres will be required for other usages. Till early July 2023 (of the 2022-23 ethanol supply year that will end in October 2023), around 3.51 billion litres of ethanol had been supplied by sugarcane- and grains-based ones.



Around 2.85 billion litres, or roughly 82 per cent, of that supply was from sugarcane-based sources and 0.66 billion litres, or 18 per cent, from grain-based ones.

Sugarcane-based ethanol suppliers have contracted 3.90 billion litres of ethanol in the 2022-23 supply year and already delivered till early July around 2.85 billion litres, or around 76 per cent of their target.



The diversion towards ethanol has ensured that 4.5 million tonnes of less sugar will be produced in the 2022-23 crop season (October to September).

In contrast, grain-based ethanol players have contracted around 1.64 billion litres and supplied just around 40 per cent yet.



It remains to be seen how grain-based ethanol makers manage to meet their contracts as a key source of raw material, concessional rice from FCI, has been stopped for now.

Switching to other raw materials, such as broken rice or maize, is challenging because distilleries want OMCs to pay them on par with the rate at which they purchase ethanol from sugarcane based molasses as their production costs have gone up due to rise in broken rice and maize prices.



Industry players said that ethanol produced from sugarcane is being purchased by oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) at around Rs 65.61 per litre, a rate determined by a panel and cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

In contrast, the price fetched by ethanol produced from FCI rice is Rs 58.50 per litre in 2022-23 supply year, maize is Rs 56.35 per litre and broken grain is Rs 55.54 per litre in 2022-23.



As per a statement issued by ISMA, it has demanded that price of ethanol should be further raised to Rs 69.50 per litre (but it isn't clear whether it is demanding the price for ethanol produced from all sources of just sugarcane-based mollases)

The rates are ex-distillery on which transportation and goods and services tax (GST) is added separately.



The ethanol price paid by producers of sugarcane-based molasses is fixed as per a formula and also by a decision of the cabinet. The ones that are produced from grain-based sources are mutually agreed upon.

Grain-based distilleries are seeking a revision of the price at which OMCs purchase ethanol from them so that at least a part of their production cost is covered.



Grain-based distilleries have invested approximately around Rs 9,000 crore in facilities while another Rs 22,000 crore is required to achieve the targeted 7.40 crore capacity by 2025.

The Rs 9,000 crore has been invested to create a capacity of around 2 billion litres.



If the matter isn’t settled quickly, big investments promised in the sector could get challenging and most importantly the blending programme could derail.

Apart from FCI supplies drying up, grain-based ethanol makers also face a problem of raw material availability.



A report by Arcus Policy Research released a few months back showed that among non-sugarcane sources maize will continue to face a deficit due to high demand from other dependent industries such as alcoholic beverages and poultry industry.

“Besides, price parity between crops and volatile yields and returns to maize farmers will throw up intense challenges for retaining and growing acreages under the crop,” said the report.



In case of FCI, supplies have already stopped and there is uncertainty over its continuation given that central pool stocks are low.

The report advocates considering the viability of importing ethanol at least for meeting the need for non-fuel blending sectors and also investing on improving crop yields which by all counts won’t happen overnight.



Sugarcane

Apart from grain-based ethanol, supplies from sugarcane are looking shaky too. Industry sources said a prime reason for the same is expected drop in sugar production in 2023-24 crop due to uncertain weather in major production.



Sugar production is projected at around 32 million tonnes in 2023-24 crop year that will start in October. The number is at least a million tonnes less than production achieved in 2022-23.

The production estimate for 2023-25 season is not available as the crop hasn’t been planted yet.



If sugar production goes down, diverting more for ethanol making could be challenging.

Once sugar production goes down, molasses production also drops.



Also, a section of the industry players said that if sugar production drops, the industry might find it difficult to meet its own ethanol commitment for 2025 leave alone covering up for any shortfall from grain based sources.

So far, as per industry sources, out of the estimated 7.60 billion litres of ethanol required from sugarcane for achieving 20 per cent blending by 2025, capacities of around 5.50-6.0 billion litres is already in place.



In contrast, out of the 7.40 billion litres of ethanol required for making from grains, around 2 billion litres of capacity are already in place. Given that grain-based ethanol started much later than sugarcane-based one, this is an impressive progress.

“To cover up for the possible shortfall from grain-based sources an additional 1.5 million tonnes of sugar has to be diverted for making ethanol by 2025, which would be over and above the estimated 5.5-6 billion tonnes diversion. In a scenario when overall production of sugar could come down, expecting additional diversion could be slightly unrealistic in the present scheme of things,” said a senior industry official involved in the blending programme.



On the whole, the programme has come under cloud due to problems in availability of raw materials – be it molasses or grains.

And, the Centre needs to fix this quickly and clear the doubts or else the fate of millions of farmers growing sugarcane, maize or rice and who are expecting a better future and regular incomes could once go under the radar if blending targets are missed.