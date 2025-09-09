Home / Economy / News / India's consumer inflation likely rose in Aug, ending 9-month decline: Poll

India's consumer inflation likely rose in Aug, ending 9-month decline: Poll

Consumer inflation, as measured by the annual change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 2.10 per cent in August from 1.55 per cent in July

inflation, fmcg
Inflation was expected to average 3.0 per cent this fiscal year, broadly in line with the RBI's 3.1 per cent forecast, a separate Reuters poll taken last month showed
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 3:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The fading impact of high base effects likely pushed India's consumer inflation higher in August, ending a nine-month streak of declines, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Base effects, which kept headline inflation at multi-year lows in recent months, probably faded in August and coincided with an acceleration in food price rises, which account for nearly half of the consumer price basket.

Consumer inflation, as measured by the annual change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 2.10 per cent in August from 1.55 per cent in July, the median forecast in a September 4-9 poll of over 40 economists showed.

Estimates in the survey ranged from 1.35 per cent to 3.00 per cent.

The expected outcome would mark the seventh month in a row inflation stayed below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 4.0 per cent medium-term target. August CPI data is due to be released on Friday at 1030 GMT.

"As base effects started to fade in August, food prices have also started to pick up ... That is driving inflation higher," said Kanika Pasricha, chief economic advisor at Union Bank of India.

"Vegetable inflation on a year-on-year basis is likely to continue to stay in a negative zone because even though there is a sequential pickup, it is still lagging seasonal trends."

Inflation was expected to average 3.0 per cent this fiscal year, broadly in line with the RBI's 3.1 per cent forecast, a separate Reuters poll taken last month showed.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel components and better reflects underlying demand, was expected to have grown to 4.20 per cent, broadly in line with July.

That was partly driven by a rally in gold prices, which rose around 5 per cent in August on safe-haven demand away from US dollar assets. The Indian statistics office does not publish official core inflation data.

Wholesale price inflation was projected to have climbed to 0.30 per cent in August from minus 0.58 per cent in July, the poll showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Steel demand weak till September, rebound from October: Naveen Jindal

RBI cut US debt, boosted gold reserves even before Trump's tariffs

Peter Navarro lashes out at India after another online fact-check on X

Premium

Kolkata leather units hit by US tariffs, eye UK and EU markets for relief

World needs stable environment for trade; practices must be fair: India

Topics :InflationIndia's consumer inflationcore consumer inflationIndia inflationCPI WPI inflation

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story