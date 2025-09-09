India's consumer inflation likely rose in Aug, ending 9-month decline: Poll

The fading impact of high base effects likely pushed India's consumer inflation higher in August, ending a nine-month streak of declines, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Base effects, which kept headline inflation at multi-year lows in recent months, probably faded in August and coincided with an acceleration in food price rises, which account for nearly half of the consumer price basket.

Consumer inflation, as measured by the annual change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 2.10 per cent in August from 1.55 per cent in July, the median forecast in a September 4-9 poll of over 40 economists showed.

Estimates in the survey ranged from 1.35 per cent to 3.00 per cent. ALSO READ: Nominal GDP growth in FY26 may fall short due to benign inflation: CEA The expected outcome would mark the seventh month in a row inflation stayed below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 4.0 per cent medium-term target. August CPI data is due to be released on Friday at 1030 GMT. "As base effects started to fade in August, food prices have also started to pick up ... That is driving inflation higher," said Kanika Pasricha, chief economic advisor at Union Bank of India. "Vegetable inflation on a year-on-year basis is likely to continue to stay in a negative zone because even though there is a sequential pickup, it is still lagging seasonal trends."