Home / Economy / News / RBI cut US debt, boosted gold reserves even before Trump's tariffs

RBI cut US debt, boosted gold reserves even before Trump's tariffs

India's finance minister said last week the RBI was taking a "very considered decision" to diversify reserves - which currently stands at about $694 billion dollars, the fourth-biggest in the world

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
RBI figures show the central bank boosted gold holdings to about 880 metric tonnes as of July from 841.5 tonnes a year earlier | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 8:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Anup Roy and Masaki Kondo
 
India’s central bank steadily reduced its purchases of US Treasuries and increased gold buying even before President Donald Trump slapped the country with punishing tariffs, as the country diversifies away from what was once seen as a safe haven asset. 
 
Latest data from the US Treasury Department show India’s investment in Treasuries slipped to $227.4 billion in June from $235.3 billion in May and about $242 billion a year earlier. Separate figures show the Reserve Bank of India has also increased its gold holdings. 
 
India’s finance minister said last week the RBI was taking a “very considered decision” to diversify reserves — which currently stands at about $694 billion dollars, the fourth-biggest in the world.   
 
The shift comes even as foreign holdings of Treasuries climbed to a record in June, fueled by speculation of Federal Reserve rate cuts and potential capital gains. At the same time, central banks have been boosting gold purchases to reduce their risks to the US dollar as global growth becomes more uncertain. 
 
Gaurav Kapur, chief economist at IndusInd Bank Ltd., said geopolitical tensions are also playing a role in central bank decisions, especially after the US froze Russia’s reserves in 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine.
 
“There is a sense that if the US can shut Russia off from its assets, that can be repeated with any country,” he said. “Any central bank will want to diversify.”
 
India’s central bank was shut on Monday for a public holiday and didn’t respond to a request for comment. 
 
US-India tensions have increased since August after Trump imposed 50% tariffs on exports to the US — the highest in Asia — half of it as a penalty for buying Russian oil. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently labeled China and India “bad actors” for fueling Moscow’s war.
 
RBI figures show the central bank boosted gold holdings to about 880 metric tonnes as of July from 841.5 tonnes a year earlier. The central bank is also repatriating more of its gold reserves, with latest data showing it held 512 tons of bullion domestically, up from 292 tons in September 2020.
 
Michael Patra, former RBI deputy governor of the RBI, wrote in a column last month that central banks have “concerns about their ability to access gold stored overseas in the event of a crisis or in the case of sanctions, freezing and confiscation.” The move also marks a strategic effort to diversify reserves and reduce reliance on the US dollar, he said.
 
Patra, who retired in January as a deputy governor of the central bank for five years, was one of the key people involved in the RBI’s gold purchase decision under then Governor Shaktikanta Das.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Peter Navarro lashes out at India after another online fact-check on X

Premium

Kolkata leather units hit by US tariffs, eye UK and EU markets for relief

World needs stable environment for trade; practices must be fair: India

Premium

On the rise: Share of contract labour at 42%, highest in over 25 years

Opec to boost output for market share; Brent may fall below $65 a bbl

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIGold US debt

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story