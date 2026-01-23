Associate Sponsors

Home / Economy / News / EU's new GSP rule impacts only 2.7% of India's exports to the bloc: Govt

EU's new GSP rule impacts only 2.7% of India's exports to the bloc: Govt

The EU's revised GSP rules will affect just 2.66% of India's exports to the bloc, with most major industrial sectors already graduated due to higher competitiveness

European Union, EU
premium
The EU has removed GSP benefits across almost all major industrial sectors | Photo: Shutterstock
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 7:44 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The European Union’s (EU) new rules on the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), which grants lower or zero tariffs to developing and poorer countries, will impact 2.66 per cent of India’s exports to the bloc, the commerce department said on Friday.
 
According to the regulation, which formally entered into force on January 1, 2026, and will remain in effect till December 31, 2028, specific tariff preferences have been suspended for certain GSP beneficiary countries, including India. Under the new GSP treatment, agricultural products are not included, and in the non-agricultural sector, GSP benefits for only leather have been reinstated.
 
“In 2023, EU imports from India amounted to approximately €62.2 billion. Of this, only €12.9 billion was eligible under the EU’s Standard GSP framework. India has graduated from 12 major product categories. As per the new regulation, €1.66 billion of trade is expected to graduate out of the GSP regime, leaving the eligible GSP trade at €11.24 billion as per 2023 data,” the department said, adding that the graduation process is based on the competitiveness of a country’s exports, which is periodically reviewed by the EU.
 
India’s graduation over time is on account of the increasing competitiveness of its exports, it said.
 
The EU has removed GSP benefits across almost all major industrial sectors, including mineral products, inorganic and organic chemicals, plastics, rubber products, textiles, stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica or similar materials; ceramic products, glass and glassware, pearls and precious metals, iron, steel, machinery, motor vehicles and bicycles, among others.
 
According to the department, GSP is a unilateral trade preference scheme under which the EU grants reduced or zero customs duties to imports from developing and least-developed countries. GSP is non-reciprocal and operates as an exception to the World Trade Organization’s Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) principle. Its permanent legal basis under WTO law is the 1979 Enabling Clause, which allows developed countries to grant differential and more favourable treatment to developing countries, it said.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Private sector activity rebounds to two-month high in January: Flash PMI

Premium

GSTAT eases appeal scrutiny norms in initial phase to help taxpayers

Premium

How India's 2027 housing Census questionnaire is different from 2011 Census

India's flash PMI rises to 59.5 in January against 57.8 in Dec 2025

India cancels more South American soy oil imports as rupee slumps

Topics :European UnionIndia EU summitIndia-EU tiesIndia trade

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story