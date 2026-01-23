EU's new GSP rule impacts only 2.7% of India's exports to the bloc: Govt

The EU has removed GSP benefits across almost all major industrial sectors, including mineral products, inorganic and organic chemicals, plastics, rubber products, textiles, stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica or similar materials; ceramic products, glass and glassware, pearls and precious metals, iron, steel, machinery, motor vehicles and bicycles, among others.
According to the department, GSP is a unilateral trade preference scheme under which the EU grants reduced or zero customs duties to imports from developing and least-developed countries. GSP is non-reciprocal and operates as an exception to the World Trade Organization’s Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) principle. Its permanent legal basis under WTO law is the 1979 Enabling Clause, which allows developed countries to grant differential and more favourable treatment to developing countries, it said.