EU's new GSP rule impacts only 2.7% of India's exports to the bloc: Govt

“In 2023, EU imports from India amounted to approximately €62.2 billion. Of this, only €12.9 billion was eligible under the EU’s Standard GSP framework. India has graduated from 12 major product categories. As per the new regulation, €1.66 billion of trade is expected to graduate out of the GSP regime, leaving the eligible GSP trade at €11.24 billion as per 2023 data,” the department said, adding that the graduation process is based on the competitiveness of a country’s exports, which is periodically reviewed by the EU.