Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Economy / News / EU trade deal spurs big strides: India set to walk the world with Kickers

EU trade deal spurs big strides: India set to walk the world with Kickers

Chennai-based Kothari to buy considerable stake in Kickers BBV

N Mohan, director and chief executive officer of KICL, said the EU free trade agreement will unlock numerous opportunities as duties are expected to drop from 17 per cent to zero
premium
N Mohan, director and chief executive officer of KICL, said the EU free trade agreement will unlock numerous opportunities as duties are expected to drop from 17 per cent to zero
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The ripple effects of the European Union (EU) trade deal are already being felt in the Indian footwear industry. Chennai-based Kothari Industrial Corporation (KICL) said on Thursday that it was in advanced discussions to acquire a strategic equity stake in Kickers BBV, the European holding company and global parent of the iconic Kickers brand. 
A key clause in the proposed agreement would shift the production of the French brand’s entire annual output of 6–7 million pairs of shoes to India, marking a major move away from China as a manufacturing base. Currently, Kickers footwear made in India is used only for domestic consumption. KICL introduced the Kickers brand to the Indian market in 2024. 
This would be the first time an Indian footwear company acquires a considerable stake in an iconic global brand. The proposed India-EU trade deal is expected to open the door to several European brands in India, with the Kickers deal likely to lead the way. 
The brand aims to achieve net sales of around ₹400 crore over the next five years across all channels in India, focusing on product line expansion and offering a complete ensemble to target consumers, particularly in the children’s segment, which is viewed as a high-potential category in the Indian market. 
“We have a lot of footwear manufacturing in India. But I don’t believe any Indian company owns an international brand. Small countries like Sweden and other European nations own international footwear brands. Owning one is very important,” said Jinnah Rafiq Ahmed, executive chairman of KICL. 
“Kickers is available worldwide and manufactured in China. Once we acquire it, we can move the entire production facility to India,” Ahmed added. 
KICL has also signed a long-term, 30-year licensing and distribution agreement with Kickers for India and eight neighbouring countries — Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. As part of this expansion, Kickers has already opened a store in Qatar. 
N Mohan, director and chief executive officer of KICL, said the EU free trade agreement will unlock numerous opportunities as duties are expected to drop from 17 per cent to zero. 
“The Indian footwear market is around ₹1.2 trillion and growing at 7–8 per cent. The premium segment, priced at ₹3,000 and above, is growing at 12–18 per cent. This indicates that India’s aspirational young population wants to be fashionable,” Mohan said. 
The move is expected to enable KICL’s direct participation in global brand and business strategies, while allowing it to own and strengthen intellectual property rights in markets where it holds long-term licensing and distribution rights. This alignment elevates KICL from a regional licensee to a globally integrated partner in the Kickers ecosystem. 
The initiative positions India as the global manufacturing hub for Kickers’ footwear, with KICL spearheading end-to-end production for worldwide markets. 
In the non-leather footwear segment, KICL has partnered Taiwan-based Evervan-Shoe Town Group, the third-largest contract manufacturing group known for producing innovative products for global brands such as Crocs, Adidas, and Nike. The joint venture, named Phoenix Kothari Footwear, has set up a facility in Perambalur to manufacture Crocs and recently completed another facility in Karur for Adidas, which will be inaugurated soon.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India leads but China narrows gap in South Africa's passenger vehicle track

New CPI series to cut food weight sharply as inflation basket is overhauled

India should focus beyond tariffs to boost trade: World Bank's Ajay Banga

Premium

Uttar Pradesh leads infra chart with projects worth over ₹10 trillion

Eco Survey suggests synergy between I-T & customs on related-party imports

Topics :IndiaEuropean UnionFTATrade deals

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story