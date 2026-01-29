EU trade deal spurs big strides: India set to walk the world with Kickers

The ripple effects of the European Union (EU) trade deal are already being felt in the Indian footwear industry. Chennai-based Kothari Industrial Corporation (KICL) said on Thursday that it was in advanced discussions to acquire a strategic equity stake in Kickers BBV, the European holding company and global parent of the iconic Kickers brand.

A key clause in the proposed agreement would shift the production of the French brand’s entire annual output of 6–7 million pairs of shoes to India, marking a major move away from China as a manufacturing base. Currently, Kickers footwear made in India is used only for domestic consumption. KICL introduced the Kickers brand to the Indian market in 2024.

This would be the first time an Indian footwear company acquires a considerable stake in an iconic global brand. The proposed India-EU trade deal is expected to open the door to several European brands in India, with the Kickers deal likely to lead the way.

The brand aims to achieve net sales of around ₹400 crore over the next five years across all channels in India, focusing on product line expansion and offering a complete ensemble to target consumers, particularly in the children’s segment, which is viewed as a high-potential category in the Indian market.