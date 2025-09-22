Farmers, consumers, shopkeepers cheer new GST rates, say it boosts savings

The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) slab implementation came into effect on Monday, with citizens from across the national capital sharing their opinions on the changes.

In Delhi, Ravi Shankar Kumar, a resident, said, "There are several benefits for middle-class families. Be it ghee, butter, milk or ice cream, the prices have gone down. We will have some benefits in terms of what we spend in a month on dairy products."

Another consumer, Sahil, also welcomed the move, saying, "Rates of ice cream, butter and other milk products have reduced. It is a good step by Modi."

VK Baghel, another Delhi resident, stated, "It starts today, then we will see how much cheaper things actually get. Milk prices have not gone down, but for other products, when people buy, then we will know the impact."

From Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, consumer Narsingh Pathak, explaining the benefits, shared, "It is a very good decision. It is also beneficial for the automobile sector. Those who had to pay up to Rs 1 lakh in tax to buy small cars will greatly benefit, as they will now be able to save up to Rs 80,000. The price of motorcycles will also reduce by around Rs 35,000. Diabetes and cancer medicines will also become cheaper." A farmer in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh welcomed the slashing of GST Rates, saying that this would impact the prices of farm equipment like tractors.

"Earlier the GST used to be in 4 slabs and is now in 2. This will benefit farmers in the long run because Rs 50 per bag has been reduced on fertilizers... There will be a difference of Rs 40-50 thousand when we buy tractors which is beneficial for us. We welcome this move... Due to the reforms, every section of the society will benefit," he said. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, said that reform is a continuous process. As times change and national needs evolve, next-generation reforms become essential. He stated that, in view of the country's current requirements and future aspirations, the new GST reforms are being implemented.

PM Modi highlighted that under the new structure, only 5 per cent and 18 per cent tax slabs will primarily remain. This, he remarked, means that most everyday-use items will become more affordable. He listed food items, medicines, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and health and life insurance among the many goods and services that will either be tax-free or attract only a 5 per cent tax. ALSO READ: GST 2.0 rollout begins today: New rates, tax cuts, exemptions | Top updates He also noted that of the items previously taxed at 12 per cent, 99 per cent, virtually all have now been brought under the 5 per cent tax bracket.

Addressing citizens via video conferencing a day earlier, the Prime Minister said that the reduction in GST rates will ease financial burdens on citizens, making houses, vehicles, and consumer goods more affordable. He said that the reforms will mark the launch of a nationwide 'GST Bachat Utsav' and called them a significant step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and inclusive growth. The Prime Minister underscored that "with lower GST rates, fulfilling personal dreams will become easier for citizens, whether it's building a house, purchasing a TV or refrigerator, or buying a scooter, bike, or car, all will now cost less." He added that travel will also become more affordable, as GST on most hotel rooms has been reduced.