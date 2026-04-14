Fertiliser subsidy beats FY26 Revised Estimates, experts seek policy shift

Industry data shows that between April 2025 and January 2026, India imported close to 83 per cent more urea and 40 per cent more DAP than in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. NP/NPKS imports in the April to January period were almost 103 per cent more than the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

Urea prices in India are capped at around Rs 270 per 45-kg bag, while DAP prices - fixed at Rs 1350 per 50 kg bag - have not been changed since the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, even as global and domestic urea and DAP prices have gone through the roof, there has been little to no impact on Indian farmers since retail prices have been shielded. Earlier, urea was outside the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) regime but now DAP, too, is effectively outside its ambit.