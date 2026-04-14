Fertiliser subsidy beats FY26 Revised Estimates, experts seek policy shift

In India, until before the West Asia conflict broke out, the cost of production of domestically-produced urea was close to Rs 32,000-Rs 35,000 per tonne while the imported price of urea was around Rs 36,000 per tonne (assuming a landed price of $420 per tonne for urea). However, the latter was available to farmers at a highly subsidised retail rate of Rs 5,630 per tonne plus GST.
To be sure, the government has on multiple occasions considered bringing urea under NBS rates but has always backed down over fear of facing a political backlash from strong farmer lobbies, besides pushing up inflation.