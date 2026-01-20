Ficci's manufacturing index reaches an all-time high in Q3 of FY26

The quarterly manufacturing index by the industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci) rose to an all-time high in the third quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), with 91 per cent of respondents reporting either higher or same production levels, against 87 per cent in the previous quarter.

This was the 86th edition of the industry body’s Quarterly Survey on Manufacturing (QSM), which assesses performance and sentiments for manufacturers in eight major sectors. These sectors include automotive components, capital goods, chemicals, fertilisers & pharmaceuticals, electronics & electricals, machine tools, metal & metal products, textiles, apparels & technical textiles, and miscellaneous.

“Ficci’s latest manufacturing survey continues to reflect sustained growth and increasing optimism for India’s manufacturing sector. This optimism is also evident in domestic demand, as 86 per cent of respondents anticipated higher or the same orders in Q3FY26 compared to the previous quarter and more so after the latest GST rate cuts announced,” said the survey. The existing average capacity utilisation in manufacturing firms is close to 75 per cent, according to the survey. Respondents mentioned global and geopolitical factors such as tariffs, trade restrictions, and economic uncertainty along with operational issues like labour availability, raw material shortages, and regulatory challenges as some of the challenges faced in expanding capacity.

Around 83 per cent of respondents expect higher or the same level of inventory in Q3FY26, lower than Q2 wherein 90 per cent of respondents reported higher or same level of inventory. The survey draws responses from both large companies and small and medium enterprises, with a combined annual turnover exceeding ₹3 trillion. As of exports, about 70 per cent of respondents expect their exports to be higher or the same as compared to previous year’s similar quarters. “Production costs for manufacturers in this quarter seem to remain on the higher side. Nearly 57 per cent of respondents reported an increase in the cost of production as a percentage of sales, which is consistent with the previous quarter’s findings, indicating that costs are still on the higher side,” said the survey, stating higher raw material costs, currency depreciation, and increased logistics, power, and utility costs as the primary reasons for an uptick in cost.