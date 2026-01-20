Core sector growth slows to 3.7% in December on lower oil, gas output

India's eight key infrastructure sectors grew at a 3.7 per cent rate in December 2025, down from 5.1 per cent growth recorded in the same month last fiscal, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

The slower growth was attributable to a decline in production of crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products, the data showed.

However, on a month-on-month basis, growth improved from 2.1 per cent in November 2025, driven by strong cement, steel, electricity, fertiliser and coal output. This was also the highest growth recorded in the past four months.