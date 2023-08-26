Home / Economy / News / FinMin considering proposals to include EVs under priority sector lending

FinMin considering proposals to include EVs under priority sector lending

The move will reduce the cost of finance and also promote and accelerate the penetration of EVs in the country

Nikesh Singh New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 9:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The finance ministry is considering the proposal for including the electric vehicles infrastructure under the priority sector lending category, a senior government official said on Saturday.

The move will promote and accelerate the penetration of EVs in the country and attract investments in the sector.

“We have received a representation from power ministry to include electric vehicles infrastructure in priority sector lending. We will look at reworking the priority sector lending requirements for banks,” he added.

At present, there are eight sectors that fall under the priority sector mechanism. These include agriculture, MSMEs, export credit, housing, education, renewables, and social infrastructure sectors.

Currently, domestic commercial banks (excluding regional rural banks and small finance banks) are required to lend 40 per cent of their total loan book towards priority sectors. 

In January 2022, Niti Aayog wrote a report detailing the inclusion of EVs in priority sector lending guidelines. The report titled ‘Banking on Electric Vehicles in India’ provides considerations and recommendations to inform the inclusion of EVs in the RBI’s priority-sector lending (PSL) guidelines.

“Cumulative investment in India’s electric vehicle transition could be as large as  Rs 19.7 trillion between 2020 and 2030, highlighting the need for higher liquidity and lower cost of capital for EV assets and infrastructure,” the report noted. 

Also Read

Manappuram Finance launches digital lending app to widen reach

18% GST to be charged on battery charging for EVs: Karnataka AAR

FPIs seek six more months from FinMin to comply with PMLA tweaks

CA, CS handling client money in PMLA ambit; FinMin notifies rules

Banks tighten rules around lending money to airlines after Go Air crisis

Centre considering inclusion of EVs in priority sector lending category

G20 Summit: 'Tourist Police' trained in soft skills to assist visitors

86% of employees feel reskilling can help decrease unemployment: Report

Awaiting India's response on setting up dispute settlement mechanism: EU

India, US hold meeting to discuss ways to promote trade, investments

Topics :Electric vehicles in IndiaPriority sector lendingFinance Ministry

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story