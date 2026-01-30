Fiscal deficit in April-December kept at 54.5% of Budget Estimates

The government has contained the fiscal deficit for the first nine months of FY26 at 54.5 per cent of the Budget Estimates as against 56.7 per cent the previous financial year amid expansion in corporation tax and Customs duty and a year-on-year contraction in capital expenditure (capex) in December.

However, capex in April-December was higher at 70 per cent of the Budget Estimates compared to 61.7 per cent in FY25. The decline in December was 24.5 per cent over the corresponding month of the previous year. For the first nine months, it rose 15 per cent compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

The fiscal deficit eased from ₹9.1 trillion in April-December FY25 to ₹8.55 trillion in April-December FY26, registering a year-on-year decrease of 6.4 per cent. “Icra expects the fiscal deficit to be pegged at 4.3 per cent of gross domestic product in FY27, which will entail a net market borrowing number of ₹12.2 trillion, somewhat higher than the FY26 levels. This, along with a substantial increase in redemption, is set to push up gross market borrowing sharply to ₹16.9 trillion in FY27 from ₹14.6 trillion in FY26,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra. Net tax revenues in the first nine months of FY26 increased 5.2 per cent over those in the previous financial year while non-tax revenues were up 20.6 per cent.