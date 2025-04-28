FM calls for strengthening UPI infra, cyber security to prevent disruptions

Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday called for achieving one billion per day UPI transactions milestone in the next 2-3 years, while addressing infrastructure gaps and enhancing end-user experience at the same time. The finance minister said this during a meeting to review various aspects and the way forward for the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem. Senior officials from the finance ministry, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), along with Finance Secretary Ajay Seth, Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju Secretary were present in the review meeting held in Delhi. According to NPCI data, the UPI network processed over 590 million transactions daily on average in March.

Sitharaman asked NPCI to ensure UPI’s robustness and prevent future disruptions.

UPI, India’s real-time payments system, faced a fourth glitch in more than two weeks on April 12. NPCI attributed these failures to “intermittent technical issues”. Cumulatively, UPI was down for 282 minutes across two partial and intermittent incidents, NPCI data shows. These included one in January 2022 which lasted 187 minutes and the other in March 2025 lasting for 95 minutes.

“Discussions focused on enhancing the resilience, scalability, and real-time monitoring of the UPI infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted service delivery and strengthen user trust,” according to a finance ministry statement.

The FM also underscored the need to target one billion UPI transactions per day within the next 2-3 years and also stressed on the importance of accelerating the internationalisation of UPI through the development of interoperable frameworks and expanding global payment acceptance.

UPI has been witnessing significant growth. From FY20 to FY25, UPI transactions registered a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 72 per cent.

The finance minister also encouraged officials to intensify efforts to on-board more users and merchants on the UPI platform to broaden its reach and impact.

NPCI officials told FM Sitharaman that between FY22 and FY25, around 260 million new users and 55 million new merchants have been successfully on-boarded on the UPI platform. UPI now has approximately 450 million annually active users.

In FY25, UPI transactions amounted to ~261 trillion, a 30 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Similarly, in terms of volume, 18,586 crore transactions took place in FY25, a 42 per cent Y-o-Y growth.