From Ashok Leyland to VECV, busmakers expect strong sales in 2024

The demand for buses largely remained robust in 2023, driven by the increasing need for public mobility and replacement.

Ashok Leyland Limited (ALL) recorded a 64 per cent year-on-year increase in sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) buses during the April-to-December period of 2023 to 11,216 units. Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) posted 24.7 per cent sales growth between April and December for light and medium-duty buses, and 36.9 per cent growth for heavy-duty buses. The company sold 9,945 LMD buses and 1,369 HD buses during the period under review.

Tata Motors, which does not share a break-up of its bus sales, witnessed growth in all four quarters of 2023 in their passenger carrier segment. For instance, in the October- December period, TML posted 19 per cent growth in sales of passenger carrier commercial vehicles to 7,704 units. Overall, TML passenger carrier CVs clocked 33 per cent sales growth during 2023.