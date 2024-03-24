Infrastructure takes centre stage as ministers ready Lok Sabha poll pitch

With infrastructure development being one of the foremost pitches made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the

upcoming Lok Sabha elections, its ministers manning these crucial departments have prepared talking points which they aim to amplify in their campaigning.



Key infrastructure sectors — from railways to power, and from coal to petroleum — will not only be part of the achievements but promises too, as the BJP fights to get a third term at the Centre.



Making arterial travel safer, efficient



Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw is likely to promise expansion in the premium Vande Bharat services in the country, along with a focus on transforming projects through schemes, such as Amrit Bharat stations. The ministry has plans to redevelop nearly 1,300 stations at Rs 24,000 crore.

