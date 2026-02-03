From the brink and back: How the India-US trade deal finally shaped up

Yet Trump’s approach remained unpredictable. He blindsided New Delhi by doubling the already punitive 25 per cent tariff to 50 per cent, effective August 27 last year, citing India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. After February last year, Modi and Trump avoided direct engagements as the American President repeatedly claimed credit for averting a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan following the escalation after the Pahalgam terror attack. Publicly, Trump oscillated between calling Modi a “close friend” and dismissing India as a “dead economy”.
Throughout 2025, senior US officials echoed his hard line. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused India of “fuelling the Russian war machine”; Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick declared “we need to fix India”; US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer called India a “tough nut to crack”; and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro alleged “Brahmins profiteering off Indian people” and described India as the “maharaja of tariffs”.