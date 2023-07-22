G20 energy transition meeting concludes with no joint communique

The Energy Transition ministerial under India's G20 Presidency concluded with no joint communique. In addition to other significant tracks such as finance and agriculture, now energy transition has also failed to find a clear consensus on all issues raised by the G20 nations.

One of the major sticking points was the language around the Russia-Ukraine war. This paper had reported, Russia wanted the G20 communique to mention a paragraph on the destruction of its gas pipelines that has jeopardised its energy security.

The Outcome Document issued at the end of the deliberations reiterated the positions of the countries stated in the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly. The document did not add any further statement, leaving the security related matter out of the purview of the meeting, it said.

"Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy – constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks. There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions. Recognizing that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy," said the outcome document.

As was demanded by China and Saudi Arabia, the outcome document steered clear of any mention of phasing out of fossil fuel. It rather stated - "suggests the importance of phasing down unabated fossil fuels and that countries carry differing views on the approach to manage emissions from the fossil fuel sector."

With regards to the earlier expectation of targetting to triple renewable energy deployment by G20 nations collectively, the document has diluted it further, giving room to even fossil fuel technologies in the energy transition pathway.

The document stated energy transition efforts requires safe, stable, diverse and reliable supplies of various existing, new and emerging clean and renewable energy options, aiding towards low emissions development. It however added, "In this respect, the significance of rapidly deploying various clean energy sources, including renewable energy, in achieving global net zero/carbon neutrality by or around mid-century in line with different national circumstances, along with adequate support to developing countries, was emphasized."